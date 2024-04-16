afaqs! Marketers’ Excellence Awards deadline extended to April 26, 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The event is scheduled for June 2024.
The final entry deadline for the fourth edition of afaqs! has been extended to Friday, April 26, 2024.
The awards, originally inspired by the extraordinary communication campaigns that brands and their custodians created during the pandemic is now one of the most highly anticipated events in the marketing calendar.
The awards seek to recognise marketing excellence on the part of brands and their custodians, over the years gone by, and to train the spotlight on marketing campaigns that have raised the bar and set new standards for advertising.
The awards will explore how brand marketers and their agency partners have leveraged different media channels, digital and traditional, to create strategies that, in turn, made a dent in the minds of their end consumers.
The campaigns brought alive in the period from February 01, 2023 to January 31, 2024 will be adjudged by well-known jurors from the world of advertising, media and marketing. The jury will rate the entries on a 1-10 scale. Each entry will be submitted for review to between five and seven jurors.
The Marketers’ Excellence Awards will follow a minimum scoring system, which means that to get a gold metal, an entry had to be the top scorer in its category, and also receive a jury rating of at least seven points. Similarly, the minimum scores for silver and bronze metals are six and five, respectively.
This ensures that even if there is, hypothetically, only one entry in a category, it doesn’t automatically will win gold. The jurors will have to give it a score of at least seven points.
The winning brands in 2023 included, among others: Amazon, Bingo, Boat, Britannia, Budweiser, Colors, Diageo, Disney Star, Domino's, Google India, Havells, HSBC, Hyundai, Indigo, Kotak Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Mountain Dew, Netflix, Pernord Ricard, Pepsi, Star Sports, Tata Neu, Vi, Viacom 18 and Zee. Click to view the complete list of 2023 winners.
Though digital media continues to be every marketer's favourite new playground, these awards are media-agnostic and will felicitate work across media channels.
