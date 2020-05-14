After Asian Paints, JSW forays into hand sanitiser segment...

Rising incidences of chronic & infectious diseases are driving the demand for hand sanitisers in India. According to WHO, infectious diseases have emerged among Top 10 causes of deaths globally. JSW Paints, a part of JSW Group, is getting ready to launch its hand sanitiser in the domestic market. This is part of the company’s commitment to offer thoughtful interventions related to safety and hygiene for its consumers. JSW Paints has received all statutory approvals, permissions and license to manufacture and market the product across markets. It is expected to roll-out its hand sanitiser brand Securall in May 2020.