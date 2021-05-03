After Chaayos, Tata, and Dabur, Society Tea introduces Haldi Doodh mix

In a bid to jump on to the immunity boosting bandwagon, Society Tea, in the dairy category has introduced an 'instant turmeric latte' mix.
With the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic making its presence felt, a lot of emphasis is being laid on switching to a healthy lifestyle and consuming beverages and foods that have an immunity boosting quotient, to make our bodies healthy.
As a response to consumption trends shifting towards wellness and immunity boosting beverages, Society Tea has strengthened its healthy products portfolio, Society Tea introduced two new products - One Minute Tea (Low Sugar) and iinterestingly, a Haldi Doodh, under its Tea and Dairy Category, respectively, for their health conscious consumers.
It remains to be seen if there is a market for a haldi doodh pre-mix type product in India as traditionally, it is brewed in Indian homes using milk and a pinch of turmermic powder. It is an immunity boosting drink that is easy to prepare and is cost effective to brew at home as well.
Society Tea also recently forayed into the Dairy category with the aim of ensuring their consumers enjoy the perfect cup of tea at all times. This category comprises - Skimmed Milk Powder, Dairy Whitener, and Desi Ghee.
Another category the company has entered into is the pickle and chutney category. A press note mentions they entered that category to revive the traditions that surround the flavours that pickles and chutneys carry onto Indian plates.
Some of the other brands in the market that currently offer haldi doodh are Saffola (under its immunoveda branch), and Tata Sampann (which offers a haldi doodh mix fortified with ayurvedic ingredients). When it comes to tea variants, Chaaoys offers a turmermic milk latte premix, as well as turmeric and cardamom green tea mix. Sancha Tea Boutique, (a gourmet tea boutique available across India) offers turmeric masala chai.
Tea Trunk, an independent tea brewing company also offers turmeric flavoured green tea. Urban Platter, a company that specialises in selling instant spice premixes also offers both turmeric masala powder and a turmeric masala milk blend.