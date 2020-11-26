After corn flakes, chocos, oats and muesli, Kellogg’s goes the upma way…

Food is, indeed, very dear to Indians. Be it the first meal of the day or the last, most, if not all, of us like it hot, spicy and ‘masaledar’. So much so that when most of the world opts for a healthy, nutritious breakfast like, maybe, fruits, oats or corn flakes, we’d rather go for stuffed paranthas, vada, poha, upma or aloo poori. So much so that when in 1994, Kellogg’s knocked on our kitchen doors asking us to reconsider the butter on our paranthas and the oil in our pooris, and we didn’t pay much heed.