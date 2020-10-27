After dishwashers, is there room for ‘ultraviolet disinfection boxes’ in Indian homes?

What’s the best way to sanitise an object at home? Well, it depends on the type of object. If it’s, say, an apple, one can either wash it with soap and water, or a specialised ‘fruit cleanser’. And if it’s, say, a cell phone, one can either clean it with a regular hand sanitiser, or a special germ-killing spray. Of late, though, there’s a third kind of segment that wants the attention of the Indian consumer: the ‘ultraviolet disinfection box’, or the UV case.