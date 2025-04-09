After Mc’D, Burger King launches a Korean menu

The Korean fever seems to have hit Indian QSRs. Just a few weeks after McDonald’s launched its Korean menu, its rival Burger King has launched a K-inspired menu of its own. The brand has also launched a campaign to support the new offering, which has been executed by Havas India.

The menu features K-inspired fries, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian burgers, chicken wings, and chicken nuggets, with prices starting at Rs 200. In comparison, the McDonald’s menu begins at Rs 89, while its burgers start at Rs 100.

The adoption of Korean menu by India’s Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) is not a surprising move. KFC was one of the early adopters, introducing Korean Chicken Wings to its menu a few years ago.

The rising Korean wave—or Hallyu—has been reshaping global pop culture for years, leaving its mark on everything from music and skincare to fashion and food. Indian QSRs are hopping on the trend now.

K-inspired snacks have been available in India for some time now. For instance, two years ago, Maggi introduced a Korean-flavoured instant noodle. Lays has recently introduced a variety of international flavours, including one inspired by Korean cuisine.

Indians who are well-versed in Indo-Chinese cuisine are enjoying Korean flavours because they are renowned to be spicy and garlicky.