After OnePlus and Apple, Samsung releases 'shot on' documentary

Discovery and Samsung partner to raise awareness about tiger conservation through a short nature documentary.
Adding to the list of smartphone brands like Apple and Oneplus, now Samsung has inked a content partnership with Discovery to shoot a wildlife documentry.
The short nature documentary titled “Eye to Eye with a Tiger” will be shot using a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. This project aims to raise awareness about the ill effects of deforestation, poaching and overhunting of the tigers’ prey that are causing their population of tigers to dwindle.
This project will also support Project C.A.T. (Conserving Acres for Tigers), which was initiated by the WWF and Discovery. It currently spans six million acres of protected tiger habitat across India, Bhutan and Russia.
The film follows wildlife photographer Yashas Narayan as he journeys through India on a mission to track, film and photograph a tiger in the wild filmed with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Narayan is joined by director Vikram Singh.
Narayan searches for tiger tracks and takes note of signs from prey species as he gets closer to the moment. The film reaches its climax when Narayan comes face to face with a tiger hunting prey, a shot that encapsulates the beauty of this animal and brings to life the purpose of the mission of Project CAT.