After spices, Dabur is set to enter black tea market

The FMCG giant has announced its entry into the premium black tea market with the launch of its vedic tea.
Dabur has forayed into the premium black tea market with the launch of a new product Dabur vedic tea. The company entered into the tea market with the tea bag format last year, but now it has announced plans to enter into the black tea market.
Commenting on the launch, Prashant Agarwal, Marketing Head-Health Supplement, Dabur India ltd said, “Unlike regular tea, it is a special blend of premium tea leaves from Assam, Nilgiri and Darjeeling, combined with the goodness of more than 30 Ayurvedic Herbs.”
Dabur Vedic Tea contains Ayurvedic herbs like Tulsi, Ginger, Cardamom etc. These real herbs are distinctly visible with the tea leaves and it does not contain any flavors.
Dabur Vedic Tea, which is being launched on e-commerce marketplace Flipkart, will be available in three SKUs: 100 gm for Rs. 60, 250 gm for Rs. 150 & 500 gm for Rs 295.