After surfaces and floors, brands now battle for air space; Dabur, Godrej create air sanitiser segment

View this post on Instagram

Being back on the set and resuming shoots is making Shivangi happy! But we know that the new normalâs really pushing all of us to pay more attention to our safety and protection. Which is why, Shivangi carries Godrej aerâs fresh + safe sanitizer sprays wherever she goes. Just a few sprays give her 99.9% germ protection and amazing fragrance. So now, she sanitizes her car seats, windows, seatbelts, and doorhandles on her way to work with the travel sanitizer. The air & surface sanitizer spray helps her sanitize any and almost every surface on the set. She carries these 2-in-1 sprays wherever she goes because they keep her #FreshAndSafe, what about you? @godrejaer #amazingfragrance #germprotection #staysafe