Agami Realty appoints Sunil Gavaskar as brand ambassador

Agami Realty has announced the appointment of former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar as its brand ambassador. The Mumbai-based real estate company said the association reflects a shared emphasis on long-term values such as integrity and legacy.

The collaboration marks a shift in how the company positions itself in the real estate market, moving beyond conventional markers such as location and amenities to focus on heritage and continuity. According to the company, the partnership is aimed at engaging homebuyers who take a long-term view of property ownership.

Sunil Gavaskar, said: “I am honoured to represent Agami Realty, a brand whose values and ethos deeply resonate with my own. Our shared emphasis on integrity, trust and discipline, both on and off the field, makes this association feel deeply personal. I am delighted by the brand’s focus on preserving legacy and paying homage to the cultural emblems that constitute the inimitable fabric of Mumbai. I am certain that together, we will continue to build on these values and write the next chapter of Mumbai’s history.”

Commenting on the appointment, Prashant Khandelwal, joint secretary of CREDAI MCHI, and CEO of Agami Realty, said: “For a luxury real estate buyer, particularly for UHNI and mature investors, trust precedes design. As a brand, associating with an icon like Mr. Sunil Gavaskar reflects our commitment to investing in legacy driven projects. In addition to elevating our brand’s trust within the luxury segment, it offers our buyers strong reassurance when making high value purchase decisions. The integrity, discipline and credibility shared by Mr. Gavaskar and Agami Realty reinforce to our audience that we are an integral part of shaping Mumbai’s legacy and that we are here to stay.”

The company said the association forms part of a longer-term branding approach, intended to strengthen its positioning ahead of future launches.