Agilitas Sports acquires Virat Kohli's One8 brand

Agilitas Sports has announced the acquisition of one8, the sportswear label co-created by Virat Kohli, marking a new phase for the brand within Agilitas’ manufacturing-to-retail ecosystem. As part of the deal, Kohli joins Agilitas as an investor and co-founder of one8, signalling a long-term alignment on the brand’s direction and growth strategy.

Advertisment

Agilitas' vertically integrated setup spans R&D, manufacturing, brand development and retail distribution. The company’s acquisition of Mochiko Shoes in 2023 expanded its domestic and export capacity, forming the backbone of its performance-focused ambitions.





The association between Kohli and Agilitas founder Abhishek Ganguly emerged over years of informal conversations, later evolving into the creation of one8. Kohli’s decision to embed the brand within Agilitas rather than remain invested solely in one8 reflects his confidence in the group’s integrated capabilities.

“My relationship with Abhishek grew very naturally, it was never forced… I always wanted a sports-first approach to style - where functionality, comfort and identity come together,” Kohli said. He added that the depth of Agilitas’ manufacturing and structure compelled him to become a shareholder in the parent company.

With its transition into Agilitas, one8 is expected to sharpen its focus on high-performance footwear, training apparel and sport-led lifestyle products, guided by athlete-first design principles.

Ganguly said, “The one8 mindset is about taking risks, trying the unknown and never settling… Together, we are building a high-performance brand from India, rooted in sports functionality, best-in-class quality and a very clear reason to exist.”

The move positions one8 within a consolidated platform aimed at expanding India’s presence in the global sportswear category.