Air India and KidZania announce multi-year partnership

As part of this collaboration, a specialised aviation academy will be set up, offering activities to familiarise children with various aspects of the aviation sector.
KidZania India and Air India have entered a multi-year partnership to power the aviation academy offerings at KidZania’s theme parks in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, marking one of the most noteworthy partnerships in KidZania's history.
As part of the partnership, members of Air India’s frequent flyer programme Flying Returns are already able to earn 7 Flying Returns points for every ₹100 spent on tickets.
Rahul Dhamdhere, the chief marketing officer of KidZania India, said: "At KidZania, our core mission is to provide children with practical skills within an enjoyable and immersive setting. The partnership with Air India seamlessly fits into this mission, enabling children to explore the fascinating world of aviation while fostering their inquisitiveness and imagination. We are thrilled to partner with the flag bearer of the aviation industry, Air India, and firmly believe that this partnership will introduce fresh avenues for learning and entertainment for our young visitors."
Sunil Suresh, head of marketing, e-commerce, and Loyalty, Air India, said: “The Indian aviation industry is currently the third largest and the fastest-growing in the world that presents huge potential for growth. As an industry leader and a responsible organisation, we aim to create meaningful experiences for children, and inspire the upcoming generations of aviation professionals in what is perhaps the most exciting decade for India. Our endeavour perfectly aligns with KidZania’s innovative approach to educational entertainment, which makes this partnership special.”