Air India Express collaborates with MakeMyTrip to launch ‘Xpress Holidays’

The partnership with MakeMyTrip enables a variety of packages to cater to different travel preferences. At an all-inclusive price starting from Rs 15,876 per person, the Goa package includes a stay at a 4-star hotel, round-trip flights, sightseeing, airport transfers, and meals for 3 nights and 4 days. For those seeking international adventures, the 'Dubai Super Saver Holiday package' starting from Rs 44,357 per person is available for a 4-night, 5-day experience, inclusive of round-trip flights, visa, accommodation, sightseeing tours, and selected meals. Various other offers are also available on the website for all popular destinations, including those in Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Kerala, Northeast, and Rajasthan.