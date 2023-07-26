Air India to replace ‘Maharajah’ mascot amid rebranding: Report

The ET report stated that London-based brand and design consultancy firm FutureBrand has been hired to redraw Air India's branding strategy.
Air India is likely to replace the brand’s mascot ‘Maharajah’ as the airline undergoes a revamp, according to a report by Economic Times.
The Maharajah image may continue to be used in the airline’s airport lounges and premium classes, the report mentioned.
The report stated the airline will also get a new livery that will feature red, white and purple. The red and white are already Air India’s colours, while the purple will be derived from livery of Vistara.
Tata Group announced the consolidation of its airlines- Vistara and Air India. The whole transaction is estimated to be completed by March 2024. Tata has acquired a 100% stake in Air India.
The report stated that London-based brand and design consultancy firm FutureBrand has been hired to redraw Air India's branding strategy. The new branding is likely to be unveiled in August.