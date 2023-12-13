Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed crew uniforms

New uniforms will debut with Air India’s first Airbus A350 entering the commercial service.
Air India has unveiled its brand-new collection of uniforms for cabin and cockpit crew, marking the arrival of a new age of inflight couture.
The uniforms crafted by Indian celebrity couturier, Manish Malhotra, in his Mumbai atelier, feature an array of colours and timeless designs. The collection mirrors a rare, harmonious blend of rich Indian heritage and aesthetics with 21st-century style, elegance and comfort.
Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer and managing director, Air India, said, “We firmly believe that Manish Malhotra's innovative ensemble will script an exciting new chapter for Air India's future narrative. It perfectly captures the essence of our new identity, service principles and our pursuit of setting new benchmarks in global aviation.”
The female cabin crew attire features a ready-to-wear ombré saree with intricate patterns reminiscent of Indian heritage architecture (Jharokha) and the Vista (new Air India logo icon), paired with a comfortable blouse and blazer.
The cockpit crew’s uniform features a classic black double-breasted suit with a print inspired by the Vista, signifying professionalism, timelessness, and the gravitas of the flying profession.
Manish Malhotra added, “I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to design the uniforms for Air India. It is a privilege to be able to contribute to the national flag-bearer and showcase the elegance and charm of Indian fashion. My aim was to create uniforms that capture the essence of India's diverse culture and traditions while also embodying a modern and sophisticated look."
The color palette of the new uniforms comprises deep red, burgundy, aubergine and accents of gold, paying homage to India's rich cultural heritage. He has also curated footwear that blends style and comfort.
“Air India has been in the world’s spotlight for some time. We are confident that our new crew uniforms will rise to the heightened expectations, distinctly making a statement that defines the very best of Indian heritage and hospitality. Travellers across continents will be able to instantly recognise these uniforms as the new Air India,” Wilson added.
Malhotra has crafted uniforms for ground staff, engineers and security personnel also, which will be revealed in due course.