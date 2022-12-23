AirAsia India partners with ZEE5 for an exclusive premiere of TVF Pitchers: Season 2

AirAsia India organised an exclusive premiere of TVF Pitchers: Season 2 for its recently launched in-flight experience hub ‘AirFlix’, powered by Sugarbox and OTT partner ZEE5.

To mark the occasion, the director and cast of the cult series TVF Pitchers [S2] attended the in-flight premiere on i5-784 from Delhi to Bengaluru on 22nd December. The upcoming season of 'TVF Pitchers' on ZEE5 features an ensemble cast and crew of Naveen Kasturia, Abhay Mahajan, and Arunabh Kumar directed by Vaibhav Bundhoo.