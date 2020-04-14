Airbnb moves its 'Experiences' offering online...

... to allow people to indulge in several unique and exciting 'experiences', while letting the hosts earn income from it.
'Airbnb Experiences' had to be halted because of the lockdown and the 'stay at home' measures that various countries have undertaken to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus.
However, the online lodging platform leveraging technology has now taken its unique 'experiences' offering online. It means that interested people can learn a skill and indulge in hobbies, even as the hosts continue to earn an income during these uncertain times.
With 'Airbnb Online Experiences', you get to pick from diverse options, like "... meditation with Buddhist monks, virtual visits with the dogs of Chernobyl, cooking with a Moroccan family, and more."
Adding to the above experiences, users can also choose to learn the secrets of magic, partake in team bonding activities, like making coffee with a professional coffee taster, and "... celebrate birthdays or get-togethers privately and the option to request specific dates for experiences, like bartending with experts."
To announce this move, the company released an ad that perfectly illustrates 'Airbnb Online Experiences'. We see people on Zoom, watching a guitar tutorial, cooking and meditation sessions, exercise classes, dance lessons, and more.
The messaging is clear – with technology, the hosts can now reach their audiences without anybody having to step out of their homes.
With 'Airbnb Online Experiences', you can access hosts from more than 30 different countries "... including Olympic medallists Alistair Brownlee and Lauren Gibbs."
Catherine Powell, head of 'Airbnb Experiences', says, "Human connection is at the core of what we do. With so many people needing to stay indoors to protect their health, we want to provide an opportunity for our hosts to connect with our global community of guests in the only way possible right now, online."
Airbnb "... is providing hosts access to Zoom free of charge, along with personalised support services for curating, capturing and sharing their 'Online Experiences'."
A press release says that Airbnb is also working with organisations around the world to curate experiences for their communities, including:
SAGE, the world’s largest and oldest organisation dedicated to improving the lives of older LGBT people.
National Council on Aging (NCOA), a respected leader and trusted partner in the US that helps people aged 60-plus to meet the challenges of aging.
Associazione Nazionale Alpini – Sezione di Milan, veterans of the most respected and trustworthy military corp in Italy.
Amigos de los Mayores, an organisation that helps combat unwanted loneliness and social isolation amongst the elderly in Spain.
Meanwhile, several organisations are doing their bit to help people during the lockdown. From magazines to publishers, several firms have also opened their paywalls, so that all of their content is accessible to readers.