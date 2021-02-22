Airtel and Amazon Prime Video bicker on Twitter…

… To promote the “prime video mobile edition offer.”
Airtel India’s latest spot not only speaks about its newest offering – a mobile-only Amazon Prime Video membership but touches upon the prevalence of privacy that has become the bane of OTT streamers.
As per a Mint report, advertising and subscription-led video streaming services are losing up to 30 per cent of their annual revenue to piracy as more and more Indians log in to digital platforms to watch content.
The 30-second spot shows how one of two friends sees his laptop hang because he attempts to download a pirated version of the hit show ‘Gangs of Wasseypur”. The other friend simply enjoys the show on Amazon Prime Video because he’s got an Airtel network connection.
India is the only country where Amazon Prime offers customers a mobile-only Prime Video plan. The recharges will be available on the Airtel Thanks app or at over a million recharge points across the country.
What was interesting is the way Amazon Prime Video India and Airtel bantered over Twitter to promote this offering; sometimes you just need to talk it out to get stuff moving.