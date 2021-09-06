Airtel prepaid customers to get 2 GB free data with Lay’s, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps and Doritos

The offer is available to all Airtel prepaid consumers across India till March 31, 2022.
Following the success of the offer last year, PepsiCo India and Bharti Airtel have doubled down on their partnership to unlock a world-class digital experience with packs of Lay’s, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps and Doritos. For the upcoming festive season, PepsiCo India and Airtel are providing customers complimentary 2 GB data with select packs.
The relevance of data is taking a new shape, with content consumption at an all-time high. As per Airtel’s results for the quarter ended June 2021, the average monthly data consumption per customer has grown to 18.93 GB, from 16.65 GB over the same period last year.
In addition to the rise in data consumption, in-home snack consumption has also strengthened as a consumer trait in the last one year. As people spend more time at home with their families and friends, and make their homes a space for celebrations, experiences and memories, they regularly stock up their loved food and beverage brands.
A similar finding came to light during PepsiCo India’s internal research, which suggested how in-home snack consumption has increased manifold and consumers were looking for larger packs of their favourite snacks.
Anshul Khanna, senior director, marketing – foods, PepsiCo India, said, “As Internet and digital connectivity continues to accelerate across both urban and rural India, data consumption has propelled like never before. Concurrently, in the context of the (COVID) pandemic, people are also looking to celebrate occasions at home and create moments of joy with their friends and family accompanied by their favourite snacks.”
“Keeping this in mind, we partnered with Airtel to offer consumers an opportunity to stay digitally connected with the world around them, while enjoying their favourite snacks. The PepsiCo India-Airtel partnership brings a powerful combination that provides greater value to our consumers, and brings joy and connectedness in our lives ahead of the festive season.”
The special initiative offers customers 1 GB free data with Rs 10 pack and 2 GB free data with Rs 20 pack of PepsiCo products under brands Lay’s, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps and Doritos. Consumers can redeem the offer up to a maximum of three times on their mobile number.
Consumers can simply check the free data voucher code printed inside the pack and go to the ‘My Coupons’ section of Airtel Thanks app, and enter the voucher code to claim the data offering. Once the users have availed their code, the data can be redeemed immediately, or anytime till March 31, 2022. Once redeemed, the data will be available in the customer’s Airtel account for three days.
The offer is available to all Airtel prepaid consumers across India.