AJIO and HSBC India roll out fashion-first perks for cardholders

AJIO, a fashion e-commerce destination, and HSBC India announced a collaboration that brings together curated fashion storefronts across AJIO, AJIO Luxe and AJIOGram with exclusive privileges for HSBC India cardholders.

As part of the partnership, three dedicated storefronts have been created to cater to diverse consumer segments:

HSBC TRNDin (AJIO): Seasonal and trend-driven edits across everyday fashion, sneakers and accessories

HSBC Vault (AJIO Luxe): Premium access to global luxury brands, designer labels and high-fashion collections

HSBC HAUL HUB (AJIOGram): Social-first fashion drops, creator-led edits and micro-trends tailored for Gen Z

The spaces will feature curated collections of apparel, sneakers and accessories, refreshed in line with trends, festivals and cultural moments.

HSBC India cardholders will also gain access to a range of privileges, including exclusive discounts, early access to limited-edition sneaker drops and festive edits, experiential rewards such as concert passes, flexible payment plans on luxury purchases, and gamified social experiences.

Speaking at the launch, the brand spokesperson said, “Our collaboration with HSBC brings curated fashion closer to customers while also layering in meaningful perks and experiences. Together, we are creating a powerful fashion-meets-lifestyle ecosystem that elevates how India shops, celebrates, and expresses itself.”

Sandeep Batra, Head, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, added: “With this association, we are not just offering access to India’s most diverse fashion portfolio but also unlocking exclusive privileges, experiential rewards, and flexible payment solutions. This collaboration is designed to empower our customers with choices that resonate with their individuality and aspirations, making every moment of their shopping experience truly exceptional and opening a world of opportunity.”

Star power meets high fashion

The collaboration was launched with actor Tara Sutaria as the face of the campaign, starring in two ad films unveiled at a high-fashion event in Mumbai. The launch featured a fashion show spotlighting seasonal trend edits, with Sutaria as the showstopper. Celebrities, influencers, OTT personalities and fashion tastemakers attended, making it one of the most stylish evenings of the season.