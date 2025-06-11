Ajmal Perfumes signs Saif Ali Khan as brand ambassador

Ajmal Perfumes, a fragrance house with a portfolio of over 300 scents, has recently announced Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador. Known as the "King of Oud," Ajmal blends traditional methods with modern techniques. Saif's background and public image align with the brand's mix of heritage and contemporary appeal.

By appointing Saif Ali Khan as brand ambassador, Ajmal Perfumes aims to connect its heritage with modern appeal and strengthen its position as a global perfume brand from India. The move also supports the brand’s effort to make fine fragrances more widely available and raise the profile of Indian perfumery internationally.

Elated with the announcement, Abdulla Ajmal, CEO, Ajmal Perfumes said, “Ajmal Perfumes has always been about legacy, excellence and the power of scent to evoke memory and emotion. Saif Ali Khan, with his regal presence and universal appeal, embodies these values perfectly. We’re excited to welcome him to the Ajmal family as our brand ambassador and look forward to a fragrant journey ahead.”

As part of the announcement,​​ an official behind-the-scenes video of Chote Nawab Saif Ali Khan will be released at the Ajmal store. He will be featured in a 360° media campaign, covering digital, print, in-store and OOH.

Commenting on the same, Saif Ali Khan said “I am delighted to be associated with Ajmal Perfumes, a brand I have long admired and personally used.There’s something about a well-made perfume - it becomes a signature without trying too hard. Ajmal’s craft speaks to that idea, and that’s what I appreciate about it.”