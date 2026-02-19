Ajmera Realty enters the luxury segment with a gold logo

Ajmera Realty marks the introduction of its Luxury Collective by unveiling a distinctive gold logo to signify its entry into the luxury residential segment, marking a considered evolution of the brand’s legacy into a more refined and authored expression of living. Created exclusively for the company’s luxury developments, the Luxury Collective defined by the use of a gold identity becomes the defining symbol of “By Ajmera” - an endorsed sub-brand shaped by intention, restraint, and enduring value.

More than a visual marker, the gold emblem reflects Ajmera Realty’s belief that luxury today is not an indulgence, but an experience shaped by thoughtfulness, balance, and wellbeing.The introduction of the gold identity builds upon this legacy, elevating it into a rarified residential realm guided by global sensibilities, architectural authorship, and meticulous attention to detail

The gold logo also anchors a refined endorsed sub-brand approach, allowing Ajmera Realty to retain the trust it has built over 57 years while addressing a more discerning audience, individuals who recognise originality without explanation, value discretion over display, and seek depth over scale.

Commenting on the brand’s entry into the luxury space, Dhaval Ajmera, director – corporate affairs, Ajmera Group, said, “Today, luxury is defined by thoughtfulness and authenticity. Our entry into the luxury segment is driven by a desire to create spaces that feel personal, purposeful, and timeless. The gold identity reflects our belief that luxury is an experience, one that elevates everyday living by seamlessly bringing together design, comfort, and wellbeing. For over 57 years, Ajmera Realty has built homes for everyone. As we step into luxury, our focus remains the same: making refined, meaningful living accessible across segments.”