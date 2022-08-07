Akasa Air's first flight takes to the skies - from Mumbai to Ahmedabad

A PTI report quotes civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as stating that there will be a total of 40 crore air travellers in India, including domestic and international, by 2027. A Zee News report compares this number to statistics from 2013-14 - at the time, the number of air travellers in the country stood at around 6 crore and this number grew to about 20 crore in 2019-20. "Therefore, there is an almost 250 per cent increase over five years in terms of travellers," says Scindia.