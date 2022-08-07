Akasa Air's first flight takes to the skies - from Mumbai to Ahmedabad

The airlines first boarding pass was picked up by civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, officially launching the airlines.
Creating ripples in the aviation industry in India, Akasa Airlines' first flight took to the skies on Sunday, 07 August 2022. Flying between Mumbai and Hyderabad, the airline used a Boeing 737 aircraft. Till the launch, the brand had been active on social media - tweeting to other brands as well as promoting their own flights.
Commenting on the commencement of commercial operations, Vinay Dube, founder and chief executive officer, Akasa Air says in a press release “The flight marks a significant milestone in Akasa Air’s journey as we successfully commence our commercial operations. The Akasa story is aligned with the nation’s journey towards making air travel affordable through PM Modi’s clarion call – Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik.”
The airlines' social media channels have also been promoting the routes it will take when its flights take off. Other aspects of the airline that the social channels have been promoting include increased leg room, better tasting food and affordable fares.
A PTI report quotes civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as stating that there will be a total of 40 crore air travellers in India, including domestic and international, by 2027. A Zee News report compares this number to statistics from 2013-14 - at the time, the number of air travellers in the country stood at around 6 crore and this number grew to about 20 crore in 2019-20. "Therefore, there is an almost 250 per cent increase over five years in terms of travellers," says Scindia.
Apart from promoting itself, Akasa Air's social media team has been busy striking up conversations with other players in the industry. When its maiden flight took off, Vistara and Boeing took to Twitter to congratulate the crew.
The brand also congratulated Indigo on completing 16 years in the sky.