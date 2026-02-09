Akshay Kumar appoints Exceed Group to manage brand & business strategy

Actor and entrepreneur Akshay Kumar has appointed Exceed Group of Companies as a strategic partner to lead and consolidate his brand and business operations. The appointment is aimed at bringing greater structure and alignment to Kumar’s professional and commercial activities.

Kumar’s business operations are currently led by Vedant Baali along with core team associate Zenobia Kohla, who continue to oversee strategy, growth and day-to-day operations. The addition of Exceed Group is intended to streamline brand strategy, partnerships and commercial decision-making within this framework.

Commenting on the association, Akshay Kumar said: “I have always believed that strong teams and the right people are key to building a sustainable enterprise. Getting the Exceed Group on board aligns with this thought and long-term value creation across my brand and business interests.”

Kumar has built a portfolio that spans cinema and brand associations across multiple markets. His business approach has focused on long-term planning and operational discipline rather than short-term visibility.

Afsar Zaidi, founder, Exceed Group of Companies, said: “Akshay Kumar represents consistency, credibility and scale, values that strongly align with Exceed’s approach to brand and business building. Our focus will be on creating a streamlined, future ready ecosystem that supports strategic growth while maintaining the integrity of his brand.”

According to the companies, the partnership will centre on coordinated strategy, structured growth and long-term management of Kumar’s brand interests.