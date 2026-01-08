Alchemist Marketing Solutions Group acquires Brand Triton

Alchemist Marketing Solutions Group has acquired Triton Communications, a legacy Indian advertising agency founded in 1991. The acquisition marks Alchemist’s entry into new sectors beyond its core focus areas.

Alchemist, which has operated for over 15 years, plans to use the Triton brand to extend its integrated marketing services into FMCG, services, durables, D2C and corporate segments. Triton will continue as a distinct brand under the Alchemist umbrella.

Triton Communications was founded by Ali Merchant and Munawar Syed and worked with several Indian brands over three decades, including Eureka Forbes, Vicco, ABD, Adani Wilmar, Wagh Bakri, Mother’s Recipe, UB Group and Yes Bank. The agency is known for campaigns such as Aquaguard’s 'Paani ka Doctor', Moov’s 'aah se aaha tak' and SetWet’s 'very very sexy'.

Commenting on the acquisition, Manish Porwal, group managing director, Alchemist Marketing Solutions, said: "Triton is not just an agency; it is an institution that Ali and Munawar built with distinct passion. While Alchemist has undisputed leadership in the Real Estate & Health domain over the last 15 years, our ambition has been to replicate that success across a broader spectrum. With Triton, we are looking forward to inject new energy into the brand, while taking forward the DNA so unique to Triton. We are not just acquiring a name; we are revitalizing a legacy."

Rajkumar Remalli, director at Alchemist Marketing Solutions, said: " This acquisition allows us to inherit a rich legacy of brand building and upgrade it with Alchemist’s agile, integrated, and strategy-first machinery. It is about taking that foundational creative soul and powering it with the pace and performance-driven mindset that defines the Alchemist Group today"

Anujita Jain, director & CEO (Digital) at Alchemist Marketing Solutions, stated: "We have the distinct advantage of crafting the Triton product as a fresh, new-age offering. The post-pandemic consumer and the marketing landscape now require a different level of agility and integration. We will build the 'new’ Triton to address those evolved needs, ensuring its relevance for the next three decades as it was for the last three"

Reflecting on the transition, Ali Merchant, founder, Triton Communications, stated: "For over three decades, Triton has been synonymous with building resilient Indian brands. However, the industry has evolved rapidly, and the post-pandemic world demands a new kind of agility and a comprehensive strategic ecosystem to scale further. It was crucial for me to hand over the baton to a group that not only understands the 'Triton spirit' but has the structural strength to future-proof it. In Manish and Alchemist, I see the perfect blend of respect for our past and the hunger to drive our future."

Alchemist also said it is in the process of identifying leadership to run Triton as an independent agency. The group is exploring the appointment of a CEO or co-founder who will work alongside its board while operating Triton with operational autonomy.