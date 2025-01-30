Alchemist Marketing Solutions launches new division Buzzwise

Alchemist Marketing Solutions, a marketing consulting agency known for its expertise in real estate, announces the launch of its new division, Buzzwise. Buzzwise will serve as a strategy consultant and execution agency for companies seeking to leverage influencers and content creators to drive authenticity connections and conversations around their brands.

As digital marketing evolves, brands need effective storytelling to engage audiences. Buzzwise connects brands with influencers, focusing on real estate and sustainability to create targeted influencer strategies.

The agency will work in close alignment with Alchemist Dotwise, the digital specialist unit of Alchemist, helmed by Anujita Jain, founder-director of Alchemist. Buzzwise will integrate influencer and content marketing into digital strategies to provide a unified communication plan for clients.

Manish Porwal, managing director of Alchemist Marketing Solutions, commented on the launch: “Influencer marketing is no longer just an add-on; it’s a necessity for brands looking to build authentic engagement. It is an exciting time for real estate brands, who are seeking to integrate and communicate purpose as part of the brand persona. With Alchemist Buzzwise, we are creating a focused unit that will help brands, especially in real estate and sustainability, harness the power of influencers effectively. This positions us uniquely to create campaigns that not only generate buzz but also foster lasting brand credibility.”

Anujita Jain, director and CEO of Buzzwise, added: “At Alchemist Buzzwise, we believe in the power of storytelling through authentic voices. We are excited about carving brand narratives that steer a central brand campaign through the unique, quirky and interesting styles of each content creator. The Buzzwise team brings a deep understanding of influencer ecosystems, and a passion for brand story-telling.”