ALDO launches new sport heritage collection with Aldo sport club

Rooted in an aesthetic that seamlessly merges timeless sophistication with athletic influence and a nod to vintage design, the Sport Heritage collection showcases this season’s most coveted silhouettes, including retro-inspired sneakers. At the forefront is the MOTION X sneaker, crafted for those always on the move. It boasts a shock-absorbing sole for optimal rebound, breathable engineered knits, and the lightweight comfort of ALDO Pillow Walk cushioning.