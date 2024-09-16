ALDO launches new sport heritage collection with Aldo sport club

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Inspired by the brand’s expertise in comfort technology and dedication to creativity, the collection leans into innovation and the casualisation of fashion.
ALDO, the globally recognised footwear and accessories retailer, has introduced the ALDO Sport Club, a fresh and innovative collection redefining its fashion athletics category. This new lineup for both men and women features an exclusive sneaker branding: the ALDO Sport Club signature. Rooted in the brand's iconic A/heart emblem, this signature pays homage to ALDO's rich heritage while embodying its unwavering commitment to creative expression.
From the incredible rise in popularity of pickleball and the #tenniscore trend to the resurgence of golf among Gen Z and the growing influence of athletes as fashion icons, sports as a lifestyle is more influential in fashion than ever before!
Rooted in an aesthetic that seamlessly merges timeless sophistication with athletic influence and a nod to vintage design, the Sport Heritage collection showcases this season’s most coveted silhouettes, including retro-inspired sneakers. At the forefront is the MOTION X sneaker, crafted for those always on the move. It boasts a shock-absorbing sole for optimal rebound, breathable engineered knits, and the lightweight comfort of ALDO Pillow Walk cushioning.