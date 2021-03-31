Allied Blenders and Distillers announces the refreshed launch of its deluxe brand - OC Blue

Commenting on the relaunch of OC Blue, Anupam Bokey, Chief Marketing Officer, Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. said, “With a deep understanding of the rising need for transformation and innovation in the marketing space, we intend to pioneer path-breaking thinking and cater to consumer requirements. The new communication on OC Blue embodies the unstoppable spirit of today’s youth to achieve their dreams by overcoming societal naysayers and all other challenges encountered. Through this new communication plank, we believe the brand will now find strong resonance with the relevant target audience. We know our blend is very good, hence we are hopeful that our new mix will find resonance with our consumers”