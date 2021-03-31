Allied Blenders and Distillers announces the refreshed launch of its deluxe brand - OC Blue

With a renewed positioning and messaging, distinctive product story and a new pack, OC Blue embarks on a new chapter in its brand journey.
Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) is set to transform its premium offering in the deluxe segment, OC Blue, in an all-new avatar. Delivering a smooth palate experience, while bringing together a blend of the finest Indian grains, OC Blue will now be positioned with a creative communication, a unique product superiority story and a refreshing pack to appeal to its desired target audience.
OC Blue has also revealed a new proposition that celebrates the unstoppable spirit of the youth of today. Against the backdrop of the pandemic where a lot of people were affected adversely, OC Blue aims to inspires them to hold their dreams and aspirations close to their hearts and be unstoppable, through their expression 'Rok Sake Toh Rok Le'. This is in line with the organizations approach of building brands with purpose, to have relevance in the consumers life space.
Allied Blenders and Distillers strongly believes in the need to innovate and reinvent to keep pace with a dynamic industry and ever-evolving consumer needs. The organization has efficiently developed a comprehensive strategy as part of its transformational journey to initiate disruptive marketing initiatives for its deluxe brand, OC Blue. Be it the use of select influencer programs, innovative installations of the latest packs in store and integrated communication on social platforms, ABD is using a consistent and 360 approach to relaunch OC Blue.
Commenting on the relaunch of OC Blue, Anupam Bokey, Chief Marketing Officer, Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. said, “With a deep understanding of the rising need for transformation and innovation in the marketing space, we intend to pioneer path-breaking thinking and cater to consumer requirements. The new communication on OC Blue embodies the unstoppable spirit of today’s youth to achieve their dreams by overcoming societal naysayers and all other challenges encountered. Through this new communication plank, we believe the brand will now find strong resonance with the relevant target audience. We know our blend is very good, hence we are hopeful that our new mix will find resonance with our consumers”
The new OC Blue pack is more contemporary and meaningful as it resonates with its new identity and positioning of being bold yet simple. The design and its elements are seamless, clean and modern, retaining its authoritative and masculine orientation. The reason to believe of 3-steps to smoothness ensures the promise of product superiority.
Made out of 100% Indian grains, OC Blue stands out as a distinguished product in the deluxe segment, with its smoothness and fine texture. The brand was recently awarded a ‘Notable Product’ rating by the International Institute of Taste, Brussels further cementing superiority of the offering.