Allied Blenders and Distillers team up with Ranveer Singh for new luxury spirits venture

Ranveer Singh will be an equity partner with Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABDL), in a new business venture to offer a portfolio of premium brands. ABDL announced their Board approving the formation on September 4, 2024.
"I am delighted to partner with Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited’s initiative. This venture is not just about creating and offering premium and luxury spirits, but equally about realising the aspirations of the Indian consumer. We're blending world-class products, sourcing and craftsmanship with the rich, vibrant flavours of India, creating experiences that speak to people” said Ranveer Singh, business and creative partner.
Ranveer will reshape the brand’s identity and unlock a new dimension of growth as he steps into this partnership with ABDL, expanding his portfolio.
"At ABDL, we have believed in the power of innovation. This new venture, with the major impact personality like Ranveer Singh, represents our commitment to bring together simply the best. With him as our business partner and a creative mentor, we are confident that our luxury products will resonate with consumers," said Alok Gupta, Managing Director, Allied Blenders and Distillers.
This move allows ABDL to focus on luxury spirits while keeping its core brands. The partnership with Ranveer Singh aims to enhance decision-making and marketing for luxury segments.