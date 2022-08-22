Allu Arjun, Armaan Malik, TRI.BE star in Coke Studio's latest music video

Coke Studio is a television program which features live studio-recorded music performances of songs in various languages by a mix of artists. The latest Coke studio song to go viral is Pasoori by Ali Sethi x Shae Gill - clocking in almost 340 million views. At the time of writing this article, Memu Aagamu had close to 77,000 views. The Indian version of Coke Studio was inspired by the Pakistani original show with the same name. Coke Studio in India airs on TV on MTV and is available to stream on YouTube as well as audio streaming platforms like YouTube Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana and Spotify.