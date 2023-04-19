Almond Branding named as the Strategic Design & Branding partner for Milma in Kerala

The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan, said, ““There will hardly be any Malayali who does not consume one or the other product of Milma in daily life. Milma enjoys immense credibility. Based on this firm trust, you should strive to present Milma’s products to meet the demands of our time.”

Shashwat Das, founder Almond Branding, said, “We are thrilled to be chosen as the strategic design partner for Milma. It was a unique challenge to make a 42-year-old brand appear 24 years old. Our team understood the importance of creating a cohesive brand identity that would appeal to the youth while retaining Milma's traditional values. The new Visual Identity crafted by Almond Branding has bolstered Milma's imagery, and positioned it to surge ahead with confidence to face new market entrants while also winning back the hearts of the people of Kerala”