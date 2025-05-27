Almonds Ai and Mobavenue join forces to launch ChannelX

Almonds Ai, a channel loyalty, rewards and solutions company has partnered with digital advertising leader Mobavenue to launch ChannelX, a solution that empowers brands to reach retailers, distributors, painters, mechanics, and other partners far beyond the limitations of WhatsApp or SMS.

Most brands today try to engage their dealers, retailers, and influencers like mechanics or painters through WhatsApp, SMS, or mobile app notifications. But many of these messages go unread, and app usage is often limited. This makes it harder for brands to share schemes, promote new launches, or stay top of mind, even though this audience already spends over 4.5 hours a day on OTT, social media, and gaming apps.

With ChannelX, brands can now show ads, schemes, and promotions to their verified channel partners across apps like OTT platforms, auto websites, entertainment apps, and even Truecaller, all without compromising user privacy or data security.

"Brands have invested heavily in loyalty programs, but the biggest gap is still visibility — reaching the right partner at the right time. With ChannelX, we’re not just improving communication; we’re unlocking a new layer of influence by meeting channel partners where their attention already is," Abhinav Jain and Apurv Modi, co-founders of Almonds Ai, jointly said.

"Channel marketing has stayed offline for too long while digital has transformed everything else. ChannelX is built to bridge that gap — bringing the power of digital targeting to the physical trade world, in a way that’s safe, scalable, and made for ROI," added Ishank Joshi, CEO of Mobavenue.

ChannelX helps brands deliver messages to the right audience at the right time and context. By going beyond SMS and WhatsApp, it can increase reach by over 40% among channel partners.