Alpex Solar appoints Rahul Dravid as brand ambassador

Alpex Solar, a provider of high-precision solar PV modules and solar systems, announced the onboarding of former captain and former head coach of the Indian national cricket team Rahul Dravid as its first brand ambassador.

Dravid will endorse Alpex Solar's efforts to promote renewable energy and solar power adoption, helping the company reach a wider audience, including homeowners and businesses.

Speaking about the association, Rahul Dravid, an Indian cricketing legend, said “I am happy to be a part of Alpex Solar's journey. What connects us is the company's strong vision for a sustainable future and its commitment to excellence over the past two decades. I look forward to this partnership and contributing to its vision”.

Commenting on the appointment, Ashwani Sehgal, managing director, Alpex Solar, said “It is truly an honour to onboard Rahul Dravid as Alpex Solar’s first brand ambassador. His contribution to the cricketing world has been etched in gold. Still, more importantly, the humility, perseverance, and quality that he has displayed on and off the field serve as an example to generations and put him into a rare club of global sports legends. We are ecstatic to associate with him in our pursuit of emerging as the most dependable, well rounded player in the rapidly evolving global solar landscape in the future”.