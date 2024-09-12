Amagi expands presence in Latin America with Mexico entry

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Amagi has appointed Miriam Rios as the director of account management to lead its sales efforts in Mexico.
Amagi, a Bangalore based unicorn and a cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), today announced that it is entering the Mexican market. This strategic move underlines Amagi's commitment to worldwide growth and adds weight to its belief in the massive potential of the Latin American media and entertainment scene.
Amagi also announces the appointment of Miriam Rios as the director of account management to lead its sales efforts in Mexico. With an impressive track record in sales advertising and commercial intelligence in linear and nonlinear video, working for ad tech, Pay TV, and Media Agencies, Rios will be a stalwart in establishing a presence, building solid partnerships, and driving business growth for the region at Amagi.
With the development in Mexico's media and entertainment scene rushing to fast-track digital technologies, the opportunities are enormous for Amagi. The company intends to provide broadcasters and content owners a competitive advantage in rich viewing experience delivery to audiences in Mexico on the back of deep industry expertise and a cutting-edge cloud-based platform.
"Mexico is a very dynamic market with a very thriving media ecosystem," says Ronaldo Dias, sales director, Hispanic Americas at Amagi. We look forward to bringing our unique solutions to this market and helping our partners unlock new revenue streams and reach wider audiences. With Miriam at the helm, I’m confident we can build a strong foothold in Mexico."
"I am elated to join Amagi and be at the helm of our expansion into Mexico. The country's media landscape is ripe for transformation, and Amagi is uniquely positioned to drive this change. I am looking forward to working with local partners and clients to help them achieve their goals," said Miriam Rios, director, account management, Amagi.
Amagi has made significant strides in the Latin American market via its presence in Brazil. Its flagship products, such as Amagi CLOUDPORT, Amagi DYNAMIC, and Amagi THUNDERSTORM, are powering the operations of multiple leading media companies and broadcasters across the region.
Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetisation solutions. The company’s clients include A+E Networks UK, ABS-CBN, Astro, Cox Media Group, DAZN, Globo, Lionsgate Studio, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, and VIZIO.