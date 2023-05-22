Aman Gupta, Founder of boAt becomes first Indian entrepreneur to walk Cannes red carpet

Gupta wore his watch in his style and promoted the brand boAt on the International stage.
The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival got a taste of Indian entrepreneurship for the first time. Aman Gupta, co-founder of the electronic brand boAt became popular after becoming a shark on the business reality show ‘Shark Tank India’.
On Instagram, he shared a picture and wrote “Proud to be the first Entrepreneur from India to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Sometimes you dream and they come true. Sometimes you don’t even know what God has in store for you. I didn’t dream about this one. But now that I'm living it the feeling is surreal.”
“Had always seen Aishwarya Rai or other celebs here at the Red Carpet. But never knew I would get this opportunity too. If I CAN , so CAN you”, he added.
Gupta was seen wearing his watch in his style and promoting the brand boAt at the International stage.
In a separate post, Aman Gupta’s wife shared the picture of Day 1 at Cannes Film Festival, and wrote that they got the opportunity to meet American actor Michael Douglas.
Apart from Aman Gupta, there was many other Indian Influncers which were spotted at Canees. Masoom Minawala Mehta, Diipa Büller-Khosla, Niharika Nm,Ruhee Dosani, Dolly Singh, and Ranveer Allahbadia are some of them that were seen walking on the red carpet.