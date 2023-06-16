Amazon extends association with Uber

Commenting on the partnership, Nitish Bhushan, Director, Central Operations, Uber India & South Asia said, "As we continue our strategic partnership with Amazon, we are thrilled to offer even more value to Amazon Prime customers through Uber. Our joint vision is to provide a truly seamless and differentiated experience for our customers. Through this, we aim to not only elevate the daily commute of Prime members but also help them save more by paying digitally. Our continued collaboration with Amazon highlights our shared commitment to delivering value and innovation to our customers.”