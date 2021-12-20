Amazon Fresh primes users of its 2-hour grocery and essentials delivery in a new ad

But rivals like Swiggy Instamart, Dunzo, Zepto, and Blinkit deliver within 30-minutes.
Amazon India’s new 35-second ad is quick to deliver the message — Amazon Fresh, the e-commerce giant's grocery store, will deliver your fresh groceries and daily essentials in two hours.
Amazon Fresh’s delivery assurance is not new but comes off as the e-commerce giant’s attempt to get its leg into the in-vogue quick commerce wave of the online grocery delivery segment where last-mile service is measured in minutes and not hours or days.
Zepto and Blinkit (formerly Grofers) say they will deliver grocery orders in 10 minutes, Swiggy Instamart delivers within 15-30 minutes and Dunzo banks on deliveries inside 19 minutes.
Launched in 2019 to select pin-codes in Bangalore, Amazon Fresh was the go-to stop on the Amazon shopping app to order groceries and daily essentials and receive them in two hours.
But, Amazon already had a grocery store called ‘Amazon Pantry’ that launched in 2016 and claimed one-day delivery.
The e-commerce merged Pantry into Fresh this year to streamline its grocery operations.