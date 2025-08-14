Amazon India launches on-package advertising campaign for film Coolie

Amazon India has launched an on-package advertising campaign for the film Coolie, featuring actors Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Pooja Hegde. The campaign is running in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, and Pune, using Amazon India’s delivery network to promote the film.

More than 4 lakh Amazon delivery boxeshave been converted into striking cinematic touchpoints using Amazon's on-package advertising. Each box features eye-catching visuals from Coolie along with a special perforated Coolie badge. This badge serves as a collectible for customers, adding a fun, interactive element to the delivery experience and helping fans connect with the film in a more personal way.

“We are delighted to bring the cinematic world of Coolie and the magic of Thalaiva directly to fans’ homes,” said Abhinav Singh, VP operations, Amazon India. “By turning our delivery network into an innovative advertising channel, brands can engage with customers in a memorable way, right at their doorstep. With Indian audiences increasingly engaging with content in digital and real-world environments, Amazon India is pioneering newer ways for brands to tell stories at scale. This campaign is a testament to that vision, blending innovation, culture, and commerce in a way that resonates deeply with fans.”

In collaboration with Khushi Advertising, this campaign uses Amazon’s on-package advertising to promote the film Coolie, releasing on August 14 in multiple languages. It connects physical and digital touchpoints through Amazon’s delivery network and highlights Rajinikanth’s role in the film.