Amazon India wants you to reuse its delivery boxes...

... In a push to reduce delivery packaging wastage. It also urges you to share your 'reused' creations; select winners stand to win vouchers.
E-commerce major Amazon India wants you to reuse the cardboard boxes in which it delivers the products you order from its platforms.
This urging comes from its ‘#PledgeToReuse’ initiaitve wherein Amazon says “take step towards a greener future by reusing, reducing and recycling.” A look at the video shared on Twitter takes you back to school where you were taught and then asked to recycle old boxes at your homes into storage spaces.
As part of this pledge, Amazon India wants you to not only recycle and reuse its delivery boxes but to share it online. Winners stand to win Amazon vouchers.
As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), a government resource centre, “The industry (packaging) is expected to reach US$ 204.81 billion by 2025 from US$ 50.5 billion in 2019 at 26.7% annually. The e-commerce segment of the packaging market was estimated at US$ 451.4 million in 2019 and is forecast to reach US$ 975.4 million by 2025 at 13.8% annually.”
Flipkart, an e-commerce player and Amazon India’s rival is currently pilot testing ‘no package shipping’ (or package-less shipping) and ‘e-commerce ready packaging’ for certain categories. Mahesh Pratap Singh, head of sustainability, Flipkart told us it is to eliminate the use of single-use plastic.
He went on to say, "The packaging at Flipkart has been a pretty holistic conversation as we are looking at every aspect of reducing, recycling and reusing (‘3 Rs’) any waste material, including packaging."
India has taken e-commerce to its heart especially since the lockdowns last year. A joint report by management consultancy Kearney and Unicommerce, an e-commerce technology platform said the e-commerce industry in India grew by 36 per cent with the Personal care, Beauty and Wellness (PCB&W) segment being the biggest beneficiary.