Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Poacher’ and 30+ brands team up to address crimes against elephants in India

The platform created life-sized installations in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
On February 22, 2024, Amazon Prime Video crafted a marketing campaign for its original series Poacher to ignite awareness and build dialogue by creating life-sized installations in prominent locations across India.
The series is about a guilt-stricken individual who unexpectedly arrives at a Forest Department outpost and admits to the killing of elephants, revealing the profound consequences of illicit poaching operations.
These installations, ranging from oversized faux elephant tusks in glass boxes in Mumbai to elephant-themed crime scenes in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, aimed to prompt discussions about wildlife crime, and the tagline Murder is Murder was used to emphasise the severity of the issue.
The elephant crime scenes were situated in various locations such as Mumbai's Bandstand and Powai, Delhi's Janakpuri and Saket, and Bengaluru’s Shantiniketan.
Over the weekend (February 24 and 25), more than 30 brands joined the conversation, encouraging consumers to voice support for elephants before they disappear. Brands including The Times of India, The Grand Hyatt (Chennai), Asian Paints, Make My Trip, Dabur, The Bombay Store, Spice Jet, Shaadi.com, Rapido, and BoAt collaborated with Prime Video. Together, they effectively amplified the urgent message of Poacher, uniting against the critical threat to elephants.
Among these brands, Make My Trip stressed the importance of responsible travel and the significance of elephants in natural environments. Asian Paints presented an ivory shade card as an alternative source of inspiration to discourage poaching.
Unacademy highlighted the incomplete nature of childhood without elephants, while dental brand Toothsi underscored the value of protecting elephants' smiles. Dabur Hajmola expressed its stance against poaching, and Rapido offered a unique approach by including a drop location to find elephants. BoAt reminded its audience of the companionship elephants provide.
Poacher, inspired by real events including a case of ivory poaching in Kerala in 2015, is directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta and features Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in leading roles.