Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Poacher’ and 30+ brands team up to address crimes against elephants in India

Over the weekend (February 24 and 25), more than 30 brands joined the conversation, encouraging consumers to voice support for elephants before they disappear. Brands including The Times of India, The Grand Hyatt (Chennai), Asian Paints, Make My Trip, Dabur, The Bombay Store, Spice Jet, Shaadi.com, Rapido, and BoAt collaborated with Prime Video. Together, they effectively amplified the urgent message of Poacher, uniting against the critical threat to elephants.