AMFI teams up with Mirum India and WebEngage to elevate investor engagement

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has tied-up with Mirum India and WebEngage to enhance its flagship Mutual Funds Sahi Hai campaign through MarTech solutions.
For the past seven years, AMFI has led the Mutual Funds Sahi Hai campaign, under the guidance of SEBI, a cornerstone of investor education. Mirum India has played a part in this campaign from day one. Building upon this campaign's success, AMFI now intends to enhance its investor education initiatives by further leveraging MarTech; WebEngage will work in tandem with Mirum to foster more effective customer engagement, further advancing the goals of the campaign.
In prioritising MarTech for future initiatives, AMFI initiated an RFP process resulting in Mirum India and WebEngage securing the collaboration. By harnessing the power of WebEngage's robust platform and leveraging Mirum’s specialised expertise, this partnership is positioned to enhance investor engagement and drive the success of the initiative to new heights.
Commenting on the collaboration, Venkat Chalasani, chief executive, AMFI, said, "It is time to take the ‘Mutual funds Sahi Hai’ campaign to new heights and enable personalised communication with our current and potential investors. We are set to embark on this new chapter of our journey with Mirum and WebEngage. As we encompass CRM-driven initiatives in our campaign, their expertise in MarTech will be instrumental in deepening our engagement and fostering financial literacy."
Emphasising the strong partnership, Mihir Karkare, managing director, Mirum India, added, "We are excited to continue our growth journey with AMFI, a pioneering force in investor education. Together with WebEngage, we are committed to leveraging their robust platform with our expertise in delivering MarTech projects to amplify AMFI's outreach and drive impactful engagement across digital touchpoints."
Highlighting the synergy of the collaboration, Avlesh Singh, co-founder and CEO, WebEngage, said, “We are thrilled to embark on the journey alongside AMFI and Mirum India to increase financial awareness for India. By leveraging WebEngage's robust platform and Mirum India's specialized expertise, we are poised to deliver a fresh, nuanced approach through innovative MarTech solutions."