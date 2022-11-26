Big B’s voice, image, name can’t be used without permission: High Court

As per the actor's counsel, several brands have used his images and likeness without his permission.
The Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has filed a suit in the Delhi High court, seeking protection of his name, voice, image and personality attributes.
"It cannot seriously be disputed that the plaintiff (Amitabh Bachchan) is a well-known personality and is also represented in various advertisements," Justice Navin Chawla said, noting that the actor "is aggrieved" by those using his celebrity status to promote their goods and services without his permission.
The High Court also directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and telecom service providers, to remove flagged content.
The suit stated that Bachchan’s voice, name, image were used by few mobile applications to conduct a lottery that also illegally associated with his show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).
The actor also sought a restraining order against publishers, T-shirts and other businesses which are using his image without permission.
The next hearing of the case will be in March next year.