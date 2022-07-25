Amitabh Bachchan is the most recognised celebrity in India: report

Hansa Research’s Brand Endorser report covers over 550 celebrities across various domains – films, sports, television, music, social media influencers and more.
Amitabh Bachchan is the most recognised celebrity in India, reveals Hansa Research’s Brand Endorser report. The veteran actor leads the likes of celebrities like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, etc., who are younger than him.
Brand Endorser (BE) is a comprehensive report conducted across 36 Indian cities. As per the study, Bachchan has the highest-ever recognition score of 92%.
The study reveals that he is perceived to be a global personality, self-made, relatable, influencer, fit and energetic, sophisticated and trustworthy. These factors make him a brand ambassador for a range of products. In the past, he endorsed brands like Dabur Chyawanprash, Just Dial, Gujarat Tourism, Emami, Kalyan Jewellers, FirstCry, Cadbury Dairy Milk and Maggi.
The report covered more than 550 celebrities across various domains. The research was conducted among 5,100 respondents across 36 cities. To measure the results, structured interviews were conducted through online and offline methodologies to understand the standings and performances of the shortlisted celebrities.
Commenting on the report, Praveen Nijhara, chief executive officer - Hansa Research, said, “Our study Brand Endorser is a holistic and comprehensive assessment of the value that an endorser brings to a brand. The study aids marketers to take informed decisions and improve the overall return of investment (ROI) in celebrity engagement.”
The celebrities are ranked as per the BE score results. They are tracked on various metrics like likability, social media influence, perception, marketing potential, recognition, etc., which make up their final BE score.
While Bachchan scored well pan-India, he ranks third in the west and north zone, ninth in the south zone and 11th in the east zone. He has a strong presence in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra and Gujarat.