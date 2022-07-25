Amitabh Bachchan is the most recognised celebrity in India: report

The study reveals that he is perceived to be a global personality, self-made, relatable, influencer, fit and energetic, sophisticated and trustworthy. These factors make him a brand ambassador for a range of products. In the past, he endorsed brands like Dabur Chyawanprash, Just Dial, Gujarat Tourism, Emami, Kalyan Jewellers, FirstCry, Cadbury Dairy Milk and Maggi.