Amitabh Bachchan partners with IKONZ to foray into Generative AI

IKONZ a first-of-its-kind aggregator and digital IP monetisation is proud to announce its ground-breaking partnership with India’s biggest global superstar and Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan.
The collaboration marks a significant milestone as Ikonz forays into the realm of generative AI, to redefine the future of fan engagement. The convergence of Mr. Bachchan’s iconic status and IKONZ’s cutting-edge technology promises an unparalleled experience for fans and enthusiasts worldwide.
IKONZ is backed by visionary investors including Village Global, a venture capital firm backed by renowned tech visionaries such as Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Reid Hoffman.
Generative AI, the fusion of artificial intelligence and creativity, is rapidly transforming the digital landscape. IKONZ’s strategic partnership with Mr. Bachchan amplifies its vision of bringing together advanced technologies and cultural icons to create a new era of interactive entertainment. The collaboration will enable fans worldwide to engage with their stars on a global scale.
The IKONZ team is working closely with Bachchan to capture the iconic attributes to deliver a unique experience to fans globally. When launched end of this year, customers in India can interact with Amitabh Bachchan at various locations and instantly getting their favourite superstar interacting with them.
Abinav Varma Kalidindi, founder & CEO at IKONZ said, “It’s a momentous day for IKONZ as the true symbolism our name has been derived with the Icon Shri Amitabh Bachchan Ji joining forces with us. Together we will leverage the power of generative AI to create immersive experiences that transcend physical boundaries. With our state-of-the-art technology, fans will now have the opportunity to interact with their favourite actor like never before. Who knows you might even be able to take selfies with Amit Ji in your city”.
Amitabh Bachchan, renowned actor and cultural icon said, " I am intrigued with the way technology is evolving and the pace at which new innovations are coming up worldwide ... One such being "Generative AI " . I am happy to be a part of such an amazing futuristic world of generative AI , and have therefore partnered with Abinav promoted IKONZ . Together we shall embark on this new Metaverse World."
The company has also received investments from Woodstock and Polygon, cementing its position as a leading player in the AI-driven digital Avatar space.