Amitabh Bachchan's family office invests in Swiggy

New-age companies, particularly those in quick commerce, are becoming favored choices for affluent investors in the public markets. The family office of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has acquired a small stake in Swiggy by purchasing shares from the firm's employees and early investors, according to sources familiar with the situation, as reported by Economic Times.
Additionally, Raamdeo Agrawal, chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, has also invested in Swiggy, coinciding with a peak in fundraising for quick commerce ventures.
Although the specific investment amounts remain undisclosed, these are significant sums for individual investors.
These secondary share transactions are thought to have taken place with the company valued at approximately $10-11 billion, according to sources familiar with the situation. Agrawal's investments in both Swiggy, which operates the Instamart quick-commerce platform, and Zepto highlight the swift expansion of quick commerce and the promising market potential that investors perceive in this sector.