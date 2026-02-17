Amol Parashar joins MS Dhoni as House of Biryan investor

Actor Amol Parashar has invested in cloud kitchen brand House of Biryan (HOB), joining former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni among its backers.

Parashar, known for roles in Tripling, Sardar Udham and Gram Chikitsalay, announced the association through a video on social media. The investment marks his entry as a stakeholder in a consumer food brand.

In HOB, Parashar joins Dhoni, who is also an investor in the company. The brand operates as a cloud kitchen model and is available on food delivery platforms.

Speaking about the collaboration Amol said: “My friends and I were already big fans of House of Biryan long before any collaboration was on the table. So when we started talking, it didn’t feel like a typical brand deal. The more we spoke, the more I realised I didn’t just want to promote it, I wanted to invest in it. It’s actually the first time I’ve paid for a campaign instead of being paid for one. The founders gave me real creative freedom, and that’s rare. Today’s audiences are smart, they can spot an ad instantly. For me, the personality of the actor and the brand has to genuinely align. That’s when marketing feels natural and fun. It’s been a truly fun and fruitful collaboration and we’re only getting started”

Mohit Goyal, one of the founders of HOB said: “Working with Amol has been one of the most seamless and rewarding collaborations we’ve had as a brand. From day one, he approached House of Biryan not as a celebrity face, but as a genuine partner. He came in with the mindset of building, not just promoting and that makes all the difference.

He’s extremely hands-on, sharp with ideas, and deeply respectful of the brand’s voice. The creative process has felt organic and collaborative, not transactional which is rare in today’s marketing landscape. The association has already been very fruitful for us, both creatively and strategically, and we see him as a true partner as we scale House of Biryan from here.”

As part of the collaboration, the brand also introduced a limited ‘AP Menu’, curated by Parashar and made available on Swiggy and Zomato.