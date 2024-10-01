Ampverse Group launches a marketing agency to drive innovation in gaming industry

Ampverse Group, a gaming and entertainment ecosystem, announces the launch of its new full-service, next generation marketing agency, Ampverse Pulse. Born out of Ampverse Group’s marketing solutions business unit, Ampverse Pulse is set to redefine how brands engage with rapidly growing gaming and entertainment communities across Southeast Asia, India and MENA.

The launch of Ampverse Pulse comes on the heels of Ampverse Group’s milestone having worked with over 300 global brands and game publishers, highlighting the strong demand and effectiveness of its products.

Ampverse Pulse will expand on the group’s current marketing solutions offering to provide a fully integrated solution for brands and game publishers spanning gaming influencer strategy and activations, gaming and entertainment IP partnerships, in-game advertising, user acquisition, media planning, gaming commerce partnerships and white-labelled tournaments and events.

Ampverse Pulse will benefit from Ampverse Group’s ecosystem that includes a growing portfolio of owned and operated gaming and entertainment media assets, access to insights from 600 million followers from the Ampverse Group’s media assets and greater network including next gen behaviours and purchase patterns derived from its commerce products, and a team of seasoned professionals with proven track record delivering strategic planning and activations for over 300 clients targeting gamers.

The launch of Ampverse Pulse in the region will empower brands, offering even more integrated and effective marketing solutions to engage and unlock value from gaming and entertainment audiences.

Game publishers have also long trusted Ampverse Group’s ability to deliver results, helping publishers successfully launch their games and achieve top-ranking positions within local app stores. Ampverse Pulse will continue to build on this, expanding the reach and impact of these collaborations where it has helped launch some of the most successful games to market along with new game updates including Ragnarok Origin, Arena Breakout and Genshin Impact.

Aria Wong, senior brand manager of Overseas marketing team, MoreFun Studio, Tencent shares “Working with Ampverse Pulse has been an outstanding experience for Arena Breakout. The incredible network of gaming and entertainment influencers Ampverse provided has driven immense traffic and excitement around Arena Breakout, leading to remarkable performance.”

“Ampverse Pulse is not just an extension of our marketing solutions offering, but a next generation agency which deeply understands youth culture given our gaming DNA. Ampverse Pulse is testament to our commitment to serving the evolving needs of brands and game publishers wanting to deliver business results by being relevant to the next generation,” said Charlie Baillie, chief executive officer of Ampverse Group.

“As gaming continues to grow across Southeast Asia, this is an exciting time to be in the region. This region continues to show huge growth potential while being at the forefront of mobile gaming so we want to be strategically positioned to provide Ampverse Pulse capabilities to brands so they can reach the more than 270 million gamers here,” Baillie added.