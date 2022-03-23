Amul doubles down on the protein, eliminates fat and added sugar in a lassi new drink

With 15g of protein and the flavour of mango, the new ‘Amul Protein Lassi’ will cost Rs 40 for a 250ml pack.
There is nothing more refreshing and rejuvenating than a glass of lassi on a hot summer afternoon. Albeit delicious, many worry about the fat levels in the drink and choose to ignore it for something lighter.
Dairy giant Amul’s new protein lassi intends to eliminate the worry because it does not contain any fat or any added sugar, only 15g protein in a 250ml pack. It also offers protein buttermilk too.
This new product is not Amul’s first foray into the lassi range. For a while, the dairy brand has sold lassi in regular and mango flavours and its packs said “Source of Calcium and Protein”.