Amul faces backlash over plans to enter Bengaluru market

Netizens, former KMF officials and politicians pointed out that Amul is breaking the 'unwritten rule' of cooperative societies.
Amul, a giant in the dairy business recently announced its intention to enter the Bengaluru market and sell milk and curd through online portals. But this move faced a lot criticism, thus upsetting the Kannadigas, who expressed their displeasure on social media on Thursday with the hashtag #gobackAMUL.
Amul was building anticipation for the launch of the Taaza and Masti on social media. Seems like, a political narrative is being constructed around the merging of Amul and Kerala Milk Federation.
According to sources, Amul may be trying to reach the North Indian community with its online offer, but the KMF is certain it can handle the competition. Amul charges 54 rupees per litre for its toned milk, compared to 39 rupees for KMF's milk that has been tinted with Nandini. From Andhra Pradesh, Amul is anticipated to obtain milk.
The two largest milk cooperatives in the nation do not have a contract, but they are avoiding conflict on their home soil thus far. Despite the fact that it has only recently joined the online marketing field, KMF sources warned that it would foster unhealthy competition.