Amul is gearing up for a major milestone with its planned entry into the European market, according to a report by PTI.

Jayen Mehta, managing director of Amul and the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), announced that Amul's recent entry into the U.S. market has been "highly successful," and the brand is now preparing to expand into Europe.

Speaking at the 11th Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration on "AMUL Model: Transforming Lives of Millions," hosted by a private business management institute, Mehta highlighted that India is now the world's largest milk producer and is on track to contribute one-third of the global milk supply in the near future, according to a statement from XLRI.

Amul collects over 31 million liters of milk daily through its 107 dairy plants across India, offering more than 50 products, according to Mehta. He added that the brand sells 22 billion packs annually and has a turnover of Rs 80,000 crore. Mehta also highlighted that Amul, owned by 3.6 million farmers, is now ranked as the world's strongest dairy and food brand.

Mehta added, "If India could offer a gift to the world, it would be the cooperative working systema gift Dr Kurien gave us. His belief in cooperation has sparked a new revolution in India."

To remain relevant, Amul prioritises offering protein-rich, organic, and chemical-free products that customers trust, while consistently expanding its capacity and infrastructure, Mehta noted.